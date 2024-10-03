Boots on the ground

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Corey Henderson, a member of the 118th Civil Engineer Squadron, speaks to his experience with the recovery efforts in East Tennessee, on Oct. 3, 2024. The Tennessee Air National Guard Civil Engineer Squadron members were activated to assist with recovery efforts after Hurricane Helene hit East Tennessee. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Ben Cash and Senior Airman Xaviera Stevens.)