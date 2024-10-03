Hurricane Helene - Georgia National Guard Soldier Interview, Capt. David Preston

U.S. Army Capt. David Preston, a logistics officer with the Macon-based Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 148th Brigade Support Battalion, 48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Georgia Army National Guard, discusses his unit's role in providing emergency management support, Oct. 03, 2024. The Georgia National Guard is providing response and recovery support to areas impacted by Hurricane Helene. The Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency (GEMA/HS) is the lead agency. We will continue to partner with GEMA/HS as well as other local, state, and federal entities at the direction of the Governor. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Alexandria Higgins)
