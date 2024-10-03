Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SRF-JRMC Celebrates its 52nd Summer Bon Odori Festival

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    08.29.2024

    Video by Erin Jazmine Reyes 

    U.S. Naval Ship Repair Facility Japan RMC (SRF-JRMC)

    A two-week delay and intermittent downpours could not dampen the spirit of U.S. Naval Ship Repair Facility and Japan Regional Maintenance Center’s (SRF-JRMC) 52nd Annual Summer Bon Odori Festival on board Commander Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) Aug. 30. Sponsored by the SRF-JRMC Recreation Committee and coordinated by the SRF Friendly Society, an organization made up of the command’s Master Labor Contractor (MLC) employees, Bon Odori is a mainstay for the command and has occurred annually since 1968, except for a two-year hiatus during the COVID-19 pandemic.

    For over 75-years, SRF-JRMC has been the linchpin of U.S. naval operations in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region by providing intermediate-level and depot level repair for the ships of the U.S. Navy and the U.S. Seventh Fleet. (U.S. Navy Video by Erin Reyes)

    Date Taken: 08.29.2024
    Date Posted: 10.03.2024 21:51
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 938999
    VIRIN: 240830-N-PC622-1515
    Filename: DOD_110601301
    Length: 00:01:48
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP

