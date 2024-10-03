SRF-JRMC Celebrates its 52nd Summer Bon Odori Festival

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A two-week delay and intermittent downpours could not dampen the spirit of U.S. Naval Ship Repair Facility and Japan Regional Maintenance Center’s (SRF-JRMC) 52nd Annual Summer Bon Odori Festival on board Commander Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) Aug. 30. Sponsored by the SRF-JRMC Recreation Committee and coordinated by the SRF Friendly Society, an organization made up of the command’s Master Labor Contractor (MLC) employees, Bon Odori is a mainstay for the command and has occurred annually since 1968, except for a two-year hiatus during the COVID-19 pandemic.



For over 75-years, SRF-JRMC has been the linchpin of U.S. naval operations in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region by providing intermediate-level and depot level repair for the ships of the U.S. Navy and the U.S. Seventh Fleet. (U.S. Navy Video by Erin Reyes)