    Battle of Mogadishu Remembrance

    FORT NOVOSEL, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    10.03.2024

    Video by Lt. Col. Andy Thaggard 

    U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence

    Welcome to the Battle of Mogadishu 31st Anniversary Day of Remembrance ceremony held Thursday, October 3, 2024, at the U.S. Army Aviation Museum, Fort Novosel, Alabama.

    Date Taken: 10.03.2024
    Date Posted: 10.03.2024 17:01
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 938973
    VIRIN: 241003-A-MD562-7092
    Filename: DOD_110600999
    Length: 01:07:50
    Location: FORT NOVOSEL, ALABAMA, US

