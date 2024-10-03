Soldiers preparing to be assigned to Kosovo Forces Regional Command - East, also known at KFOR RC-E, joined together this week to conduct Crowd Riot Control, or CRC, training at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center, in Hohenfels, Germany. CRC training aims to familiarize the soldiers with riot control equipment, preparation, and tactics. (US Army National Guard video by Sgt. Cheryl Madolev)
|Date Taken:
|10.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.03.2024 15:40
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|938960
|VIRIN:
|241001-A-UU669-2352
|Filename:
|DOD_110600724
|Length:
|00:00:31
|Location:
|HOHENFELS, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, KFOR 34 Conducts Crowd Riot Control Training Reel, by SGT Cheryl Madolev, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.