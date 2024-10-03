Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KFOR 34 Conducts Crowd Riot Control Training Reel

    HOHENFELS, GERMANY

    10.01.2024

    Video by Sgt. Cheryl Madolev 

    153rd Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers preparing to be assigned to Kosovo Forces Regional Command - East, also known at KFOR RC-E, joined together this week to conduct Crowd Riot Control, or CRC, training at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center, in Hohenfels, Germany. CRC training aims to familiarize the soldiers with riot control equipment, preparation, and tactics. (US Army National Guard video by Sgt. Cheryl Madolev)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.01.2024
    Date Posted: 10.03.2024 15:40
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 938960
    VIRIN: 241001-A-UU669-2352
    Filename: DOD_110600724
    Length: 00:00:31
    Location: HOHENFELS, DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KFOR 34 Conducts Crowd Riot Control Training Reel, by SGT Cheryl Madolev, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    KFOR
    41IBCT
    StrongerTogether
    WeAreNATO
    TraintoWin

