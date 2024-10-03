KFOR 34 Conducts Crowd Riot Control Training Reel

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers preparing to be assigned to Kosovo Forces Regional Command - East, also known at KFOR RC-E, joined together this week to conduct Crowd Riot Control, or CRC, training at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center, in Hohenfels, Germany. CRC training aims to familiarize the soldiers with riot control equipment, preparation, and tactics. (US Army National Guard video by Sgt. Cheryl Madolev)