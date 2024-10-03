National Guard continues Hurricane Helene response efforts

As of Oct. 3, 2024, more than 6,700 National Guard Soldiers and Airmen from 16 states continue to support Hurricane Helene response efforts across the Southeast, conducting search and rescue missions, clearing debris to reopen roads, transporting and distributing food, water and other essential supplies, and more. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Amber Monio)
