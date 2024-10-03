Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    National Guard continues Hurricane Helene response efforts

    UNITED STATES

    10.03.2024

    Video by Master Sgt. Amber Monio 

    National Guard Bureau

    As of Oct. 3, 2024, more than 6,700 National Guard Soldiers and Airmen from 16 states continue to support Hurricane Helene response efforts across the Southeast, conducting search and rescue missions, clearing debris to reopen roads, transporting and distributing food, water and other essential supplies, and more. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Amber Monio)

    Date Taken: 10.03.2024
    Date Posted: 10.03.2024 15:05
    Location: US

    This work, National Guard continues Hurricane Helene response efforts, by MSgt Amber Monio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Search and Rescue
    Disaster Response
    National Guard
    Always Ready
    Always There
    Hurricane Helene
    HurricaneHelene24

