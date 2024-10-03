Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AKARNG UH-72A Lakota helicopter maintenance B-Roll

    ANCHORAGE, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    10.03.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Seth LaCount 

    Alaska National Guard   

    Alaska Army National Guardsmen assigned to the 207th Aviation Troop Command conduct maintenance on two UH-72A Lakota helicopters near the Bryan Army Airfield on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Oct. 3, 2024. The crew executed the maintenance in preparation for an upcoming deployment in support of U.S. Customs and Border Protection as part of the federal Southwest Border Mission.

    Under the direction of U.S. Northern Command and Joint Task Force North, the Alaska detachment will deploy two UH-72A Lakota helicopters along with aircrew, a maintenance team, and additional support personnel along the Southwest border. Guardsmen will support the SWB mission in a federally funded, Title 10 status.

    (Alaska National Guard video by Seth LaCount)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.03.2024
    Date Posted: 10.03.2024 13:48
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 938932
    VIRIN: 241003-Z-SR689-1001
    Filename: DOD_110600370
    Length: 00:02:14
    Location: ANCHORAGE, ALASKA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AKARNG UH-72A Lakota helicopter maintenance B-Roll, by SSG Seth LaCount, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Lakota
    Alaska Army National Guard
    Helicopter Crew Chief
    Helicopter Mechanic
    Pre Deploment

