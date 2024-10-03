SM-1A Update — Regulatory Review with the Army Reactor Office

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District, teams working on the dismantlement of the former SM-1A nuclear power plant on Fort Greely, Alaska, met with leadership from the Army Reactor Office, the regulatory body which regulates their work decommissioning legacy nuclear reactors, during a recent site visit in September, 2024.
The Radiological Health Physics Regional Center of Expertise, based at Baltimore District, provides radiation safety and technical support to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and other federal agencies at home and abroad and will begin the decommissioning and dismantlement of SM-1A in 2024. (U.S. Army video by Thomas I. Deaton)
