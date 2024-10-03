Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SM-1A Update — Regulatory Review with the Army Reactor Office

    FORT GREELY, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2024

    Video by Thomas Deaton 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District   

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District, teams working on the dismantlement of the former SM-1A nuclear power plant on Fort Greely, Alaska, met with leadership from the Army Reactor Office, the regulatory body which regulates their work decommissioning legacy nuclear reactors, during a recent site visit in September, 2024.

    The Radiological Health Physics Regional Center of Expertise, based at Baltimore District, provides radiation safety and technical support to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and other federal agencies at home and abroad and will begin the decommissioning and dismantlement of SM-1A in 2024. (U.S. Army video by Thomas I. Deaton)

    Date Taken: 09.11.2024
    Date Posted: 10.03.2024 13:36
    Location: FORT GREELY, ALASKA, US

    TAGS

    USACE
    Fort Greely
    Baltimore District
    SM-1A

