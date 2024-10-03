SM-1A Update — Regulatory Review with the Army Reactor Office

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/938927" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District, teams working on the dismantlement of the former SM-1A nuclear power plant on Fort Greely, Alaska, met with leadership from the Army Reactor Office, the regulatory body which regulates their work decommissioning legacy nuclear reactors, during a recent site visit in September, 2024.



The Radiological Health Physics Regional Center of Expertise, based at Baltimore District, provides radiation safety and technical support to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and other federal agencies at home and abroad and will begin the decommissioning and dismantlement of SM-1A in 2024. (U.S. Army video by Thomas I. Deaton)