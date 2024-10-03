Flippers Deploy in Support of Hurricane Helene

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Paratroopers assigned to Bravo Company “Flippers”, 3-82 General Support Battalion prepare, load, and take off from CH-47 aircraft on Simmons Army Airfield, North Carolina. These Paratroopers are deploying to provide aviation support to Asheville, North Carolina in the wake of the destruction caused by Hurricane Helene. (U.S. Army video by Vincent Levelev)