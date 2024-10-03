U.S. Army Soldiers of the 20th Engineer Brigade assist FEMA during the Hurricane Helene response. One of the missions of the Department of Defense is homeland defense. Through U.S. Northern Command and in support of FEMA, active-duty soldiers on Title 10 orders provide necessary support to civilian authorities during natural disasters when directed and approved by the Secretary of Defense. The DoD's collaborative, whole-of-government response efforts with interagency partners demonstrate our national capabilities and resilience.
|Date Taken:
|10.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.03.2024 12:20
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|938908
|VIRIN:
|241002-A-UY385-1111
|Filename:
|DOD_110600052
|Length:
|00:07:18
|Location:
|FORT LIBERTY, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, U.S. Soldiers assist FEMA during the Hurricane Helene response, by SGT Andrea Kent, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.