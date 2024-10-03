Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Soldiers assist FEMA during the Hurricane Helene response

    FORT LIBERTY, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.02.2024

    Video by Sgt. Andrea Kent 

    2024 Hurricane Season DoD Support

    U.S. Army Soldiers of the 20th Engineer Brigade assist FEMA during the Hurricane Helene response. One of the missions of the Department of Defense is homeland defense. Through U.S. Northern Command and in support of FEMA, active-duty soldiers on Title 10 orders provide necessary support to civilian authorities during natural disasters when directed and approved by the Secretary of Defense. The DoD's collaborative, whole-of-government response efforts with interagency partners demonstrate our national capabilities and resilience.

    Date Taken: 10.02.2024
    Date Posted: 10.03.2024 12:20
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 938908
    VIRIN: 241002-A-UY385-1111
    Filename: DOD_110600052
    Length: 00:07:18
    Location: FORT LIBERTY, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    FEMA
    USNORTHCOM
    U.S. Northern Command
    3CAB
    Helene
    HurricaneHelene24
    24DoDHurricane

