Vigilante Landing Zone Sizzle Reel

A C-130H aicraft from the 120th Airlift Wing, Montana Air National Guard, practices landing and taking off on US Highway 87 near Great Falls, MT as part of the Vigilante Landing Zone training exercise.
Exercises like the Vigilante Landing Zone help prepare aircrews and aircraft for scenarios where an airfield may not be a viable landing zone, such as in emergency or crisis response, operating in remote locations, or in combat scenarios.
(Montana Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Scott, using clips recorded by Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Scott, Master Sgt. Joseph Davis, and federal civilian employee Taylor Tucker)
