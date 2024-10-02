Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Vigilante Landing Zone Sizzle Reel

    GREAT FALLS, MONTANA, UNITED STATES

    09.25.2024

    Video by Master Sgt. Joe Davis and Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Scott

    120th Airlift Wing

    A C-130H aicraft from the 120th Airlift Wing, Montana Air National Guard, practices landing and taking off on US Highway 87 near Great Falls, MT as part of the Vigilante Landing Zone training exercise.

    Exercises like the Vigilante Landing Zone help prepare aircrews and aircraft for scenarios where an airfield may not be a viable landing zone, such as in emergency or crisis response, operating in remote locations, or in combat scenarios.

    (Montana Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Scott, using clips recorded by Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Scott, Master Sgt. Joseph Davis, and federal civilian employee Taylor Tucker)

    Date Taken: 09.25.2024
    Date Posted: 10.03.2024 11:07
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 938903
    VIRIN: 240925-Z-GT067-1002
    Filename: DOD_110599856
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: GREAT FALLS, MONTANA, US

