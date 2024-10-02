Vigilante Landing Zone Sizzle Reel

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A C-130H aicraft from the 120th Airlift Wing, Montana Air National Guard, practices landing and taking off on US Highway 87 near Great Falls, MT as part of the Vigilante Landing Zone training exercise.



Exercises like the Vigilante Landing Zone help prepare aircrews and aircraft for scenarios where an airfield may not be a viable landing zone, such as in emergency or crisis response, operating in remote locations, or in combat scenarios.



(Montana Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Scott, using clips recorded by Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Scott, Master Sgt. Joseph Davis, and federal civilian employee Taylor Tucker)