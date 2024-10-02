Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NMUSN Corsair De-Install 082624

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    08.26.2024

    Video by David Barker 

    National Museum of the US Navy

    The Time-Laps of the Deinstallation of the Corsair at the National Museum of the United States Navy. From hanging up to removal of building of the wings.

    Date Taken: 08.26.2024
    Date Posted: 10.03.2024 10:31
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 938896
    VIRIN: 240826-D-UR966-5806
    Filename: DOD_110599767
    Length: 00:02:16
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NMUSN Corsair De-Install 082624, by David Barker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Corsair

