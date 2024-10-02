Go For Broke! The Story of the 442nd Infantry Regiment

The 442nd Infantry Regiment was an all Japanese-American fighting force in WWII that overcame prejudice and distrust from their own government to become one of the most decorated units in U.S. Army history.
