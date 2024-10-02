Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Go For Broke! The Story of the 442nd Infantry Regiment

    UNITED STATES

    10.02.2024

    The 442nd Infantry Regiment was an all Japanese-American fighting force in WWII that overcame prejudice and distrust from their own government to become one of the most decorated units in U.S. Army history.

    Date Taken: 10.02.2024
    Date Posted: 10.03.2024 08:50
    Location: US

    442nd Infantry Regiment
    442
    Japanese-American

