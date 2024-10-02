AFA Air, Space and Cyber Conference D.C. 2024

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Members of the Maryland Air National Guard, 175th Civil Engineer Squadron, speak with community and military leaders at an AFWERX Spark Refinery booth during the Air and Space Forces Association’s Air, Space and Cyber Conference at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center, Oxon Hill, Maryland, September 18, 2024. As part of the 3D Robotic Concrete Printing Team, they discussed the potential impact of the implementation of 3D concrete printing for future military missions.