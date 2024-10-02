Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hispanic Heritage Month “Why I Serve”

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    09.24.2024

    Video by Maj. India Hunter 

    364th Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    This Hispanic Heritage Month, Spc. Nathaniel Duran of the 364th Expeditionary Sustainment Command shares how generations of military service inspired his own journey. Plus, discover the cultural tradition that keeps him connected to his roots. National Hispanic Heritage Month, September 15-October 15, recognizes the achievements, contributions, commitment and service of Hispanic-Americans in the Army. The 2024 theme is “Pioneers of Change: Shaping the Future Together.”

    Date Taken: 09.24.2024
    Date Posted: 10.03.2024 07:28
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 938878
    VIRIN: 240924-A-TN729-1001
    Filename: DOD_110599405
    Length: 00:00:40
    Hometown: MARYSVILLE, WASHINGTON, US

    This work, Hispanic Heritage Month “Why I Serve”, by MAJ India Hunter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Hispanic Heritage Month

    US Army Reserve
    US Army
    364th Expeditionary Sustainment Command

