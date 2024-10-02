Hispanic Heritage Month “Why I Serve”

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



This Hispanic Heritage Month, Spc. Nathaniel Duran of the 364th Expeditionary Sustainment Command shares how generations of military service inspired his own journey. Plus, discover the cultural tradition that keeps him connected to his roots. National Hispanic Heritage Month, September 15-October 15, recognizes the achievements, contributions, commitment and service of Hispanic-Americans in the Army. The 2024 theme is “Pioneers of Change: Shaping the Future Together.”