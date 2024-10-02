AKARNG UH-72A Lakota helicopter training flight B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Alaska Army National Guardsmen assigned to the 207th Aviation Troop Command conduct a routine training flight in a UH-72A Lakota helicopter near the Bryan Army Airfield on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Oct. 1, 2024. The crew executed the flight in preparation for an upcoming deployment in support of U.S. Customs and Border Protection as part of the federal Southwest Border Mission.



Under the direction of U.S. Northern Command and Joint Task Force North, the Alaska detachment will deploy two UH-72A Lakota helicopters along with aircrew, a maintenance team, and additional support personnel along the Southwest border. Guardsmen will support the SWB mission in a federally funded, Title 10 status.



(Alaska National Guard video by Seth LaCount)