AKARNG UH-72A Lakota helicopter training flight B-Roll

Alaska Army National Guardsmen assigned to the 207th Aviation Troop Command conduct a routine training flight in a UH-72A Lakota helicopter near the Bryan Army Airfield on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Oct. 1, 2024. The crew executed the flight in preparation for an upcoming deployment in support of U.S. Customs and Border Protection as part of the federal Southwest Border Mission.
Under the direction of U.S. Northern Command and Joint Task Force North, the Alaska detachment will deploy two UH-72A Lakota helicopters along with aircrew, a maintenance team, and additional support personnel along the Southwest border. Guardsmen will support the SWB mission in a federally funded, Title 10 status.
(Alaska National Guard video by Seth LaCount)
