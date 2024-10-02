Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    JTF-CS Technical Demonstration Day

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    10.01.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan Walvoord 

    Joint Task Force Civil Support

    Joint Task Force - Civil Support held a technical demonstration day to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the commands creation. JTF-CS engaged with local partners to show off different types of equipment.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.01.2024
    Date Posted: 10.02.2024 14:52
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 938798
    VIRIN: 241001-N-FD648-6043
    Filename: DOD_110598194
    Length: 00:01:04
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JTF-CS Technical Demonstration Day, by PO2 Ryan Walvoord, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Joint
    JTF
    Joint Command
    Command Video
    Joint Task Force
    JTF-CS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download