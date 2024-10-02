video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/938784" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Dunham U.S. Army Health Clinic is the only military clinic pharmacy in the state of Pennsylvania that provides pharmaceutical services to 2,500 active duty service members and 100,000 beneficiaries across the TRICARE Northeast region.

Beneficiaries of Dunham can expect a Keystone CARES experience! (Defense Health Agency video by Michelle Gonzalez)