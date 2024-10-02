Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Keystone Cares

    PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    07.19.2024

    Michelle Gonzalez 

    Kimbrough Ambulatory Care Center & Fort Meade MEDDAC

    The Dunham U.S. Army Health Clinic is the only military clinic pharmacy in the state of Pennsylvania that provides pharmaceutical services to 2,500 active duty service members and 100,000 beneficiaries across the TRICARE Northeast region.
    Beneficiaries of Dunham can expect a Keystone CARES experience! (Defense Health Agency video by Michelle Gonzalez)

    Location: PENNSYLVANIA, US

    NCR
    pharmacy
    Dunham

