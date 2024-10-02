The Dunham U.S. Army Health Clinic is the only military clinic pharmacy in the state of Pennsylvania that provides pharmaceutical services to 2,500 active duty service members and 100,000 beneficiaries across the TRICARE Northeast region.
Beneficiaries of Dunham can expect a Keystone CARES experience! (Defense Health Agency video by Michelle Gonzalez)
|Date Taken:
|07.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.02.2024 13:54
|Category:
|Commercials
|Length:
|00:01:53
|Location:
|PENNSYLVANIA, US
