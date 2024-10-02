CH-47 Chinook, crew supports Sling-load Training at Fort McCoy, Part 6

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.





An aircrew with the 7th Battalion, 158th Aviation Regiment of New Century, Kansas, operates a CH-47 Chinook during sling-load training Sept. 26, 2024, for the 89B Ammunition Supply Course at Sparta-Fort McCoy Airport at Fort McCoy, Wis. The Ammunition Supply Course, taught by the Regional Training Site-Maintenance at Fort McCoy, is a four-week course that provides training for Soldiers who are reclassifying to the 89B military occupational specialty. The sling-load training is one of the last major training events during the course. A sling load is used to transport munitions to remote locations or to expedite shipments in hostile locations. (U.S. Army Video by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)