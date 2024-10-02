Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Volunteers Distribute Supplies to Hurricane Helene Survivors

    NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.01.2024

    Video by Madeleine Cook 

    Federal Emergency Management Agency     

    Volunteers Distribute Supplies to Hurricane Helene Survivors in Ashville, N.C.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.01.2024
    Date Posted: 10.02.2024 13:33
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 938773
    VIRIN: 241001-O-RP039-8267
    Filename: DOD_110597964
    Length: 00:01:20
    Location: NORTH CAROLINA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Volunteers Distribute Supplies to Hurricane Helene Survivors, by Madeleine Cook, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

