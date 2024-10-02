DLA Global Town Hall - October 1, 2024

The DLA Director’s Global Town Hall talks about the new direction of the Agency in the contested logistics environment. The Agency Strategic Plan is reviewed, including the elements of People, Precision, Posture and Partnerships to respond to the Nation’s future needs.
|Date Taken:
|10.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.02.2024 13:33
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|938766
|VIRIN:
|241001-O-GC213-7324
|Filename:
|DOD_110597946
|Length:
|01:05:02
|Location:
|VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
