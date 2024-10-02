Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DLA Global Town Hall - October 1, 2024

    VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    10.01.2024

    Video by William J. Miller  

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    The DLA Director’s Global Town Hall talks about the new direction of the Agency in the contested logistics environment. The Agency Strategic Plan is reviewed, including the elements of People, Precision, Posture and Partnerships to respond to the Nation’s future needs.

    Date Taken: 10.01.2024
    Date Posted: 10.02.2024 13:33
    Length: 01:05:02
    Location: VIRGINIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DLA Global Town Hall - October 1, 2024, by William J. Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Town Hall
    Defense Logistics Agency
    DLA
    Strategic Plan
    LTG Simerly

