Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Bulkeley (DDG 84) engages Iranian ballistic missiles from Eastern Mediterranean Sea

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    10.01.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Joseph Macklin 

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

    The U.S. Sixth Fleet Arleigh-Burke class guided-missile destroyer USS Bulkeley (DDG 84) engages multiple Iranian ballistic missiles in defense of Israel from the Eastern Mediterranean Sea October 1, 2024. Bulkeley is equip with the aegis weapons system designed for ballistic missile defense and was stationed in the Eastern Mediterranean by the United States in advance of the Iranian launch as a part of U.S. Naval Forces Europe/Africa. Multiple missiles are believed to have been successfully engaged at this time.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.01.2024
    Date Posted: 10.02.2024 12:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 938741
    VIRIN: 241001-N-JM579-1001
    Filename: DOD_110597761
    Length: 00:00:16
    Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 5
    High-Res. Downloads: 5

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Bulkeley (DDG 84) engages Iranian ballistic missiles from Eastern Mediterranean Sea, by PO3 Joseph Macklin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Bulkeley

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download