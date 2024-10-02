USS Bulkeley (DDG 84) engages Iranian ballistic missiles from Eastern Mediterranean Sea

The U.S. Sixth Fleet Arleigh-Burke class guided-missile destroyer USS Bulkeley (DDG 84) engages multiple Iranian ballistic missiles in defense of Israel from the Eastern Mediterranean Sea October 1, 2024. Bulkeley is equip with the aegis weapons system designed for ballistic missile defense and was stationed in the Eastern Mediterranean by the United States in advance of the Iranian launch as a part of U.S. Naval Forces Europe/Africa. Multiple missiles are believed to have been successfully engaged at this time.
|10.01.2024
|10.02.2024 12:14
|B-Roll
|938741
|241001-N-JM579-1001
|DOD_110597761
|00:00:16
|MEDITERRANEAN SEA
|5
|5
