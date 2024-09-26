Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Dyess B-1s support 76th ROK Armed Forces Day

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ABILENE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    10.01.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Holly Cook 

    7th Bomb Wing

    Two B-1B Lancers land at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, after supporting a U.S. Indo-Pacific Command CONUS-to-CONUS mission Oct. 1, 2024. Bomber missions contribute to joint force lethality and deter aggression in the Indo-Pacific by demonstrating USAF ability to operate anywhere in the world at any time in support of the National Defense Strategy. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Holly Cook)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.01.2024
    Date Posted: 10.02.2024 11:42
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 938733
    VIRIN: 241001-F-PO402-1001
    Filename: DOD_110597694
    Length: 00:02:59
    Location: ABILENE, TEXAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dyess B-1s support 76th ROK Armed Forces Day, by SSgt Holly Cook, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ROK Armed Forces Day

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download