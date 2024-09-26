Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. F-35s launch into Ramstein Flag exercise alongside partners, Allies B-Roll

    GREECE

    10.01.2024

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Emili Koonce 

    48th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II aircraft, assigned to the 48th Fighter Wing, are prepared for launch at exercise Ramstein Flag 24 at Andravida Air Base, Greece, Sept. 30, 2024. RAFL24 serves as a multi-domain, tactical-level live exercise for 12 Allied nations to train, demonstrate and advance combined warfare capabilities to include integrated air and missile defense and counter anti-access and area denial. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Emili Koonce)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.01.2024
    Date Posted: 10.02.2024 11:30
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 938724
    VIRIN: 241001-F-UH796-6038
    Filename: DOD_110597632
    Length: 00:03:02
    Location: GR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. F-35s launch into Ramstein Flag exercise alongside partners, Allies B-Roll, by TSgt Emili Koonce, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NATO
    F-35A
    493rd FS
    493rd FGS
    Ramstein Flag
    RAFL24

