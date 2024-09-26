Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    WSLP contract 102 TRS

    NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    10.02.2024

    Video by Melanie Oubre 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New Orleans District

    Driving of sheet piles for the Temporary Restraining Structure (TRS) occurred recently at WSLP contract 102. The TRS will support installation of a flood wall beneath I-10 by retaining the adjacent soil during excavation while the flood wall is under construction.

    Date Taken: 10.02.2024
    Date Posted: 10.02.2024 09:36
    Location: NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, US
    Hometown: NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, US

    USACE
    Army Corps of Engineers
    New Orleans District
    West Shore Lake Pontchartrain

