Driving of sheet piles for the Temporary Restraining Structure (TRS) occurred recently at WSLP contract 102. The TRS will support installation of a flood wall beneath I-10 by retaining the adjacent soil during excavation while the flood wall is under construction.
|10.02.2024
|10.02.2024 09:36
|Video Productions
|938716
|241002-A-EV636-5095
|DOD_110597215
|00:00:08
|NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, US
|NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, US
|2
|2
This work, WSLP contract 102 TRS, by Melanie Oubre, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
