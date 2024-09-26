Best Cyber Warrior X

The U.S. Army Central Command (USARCENT) will host the annual “Best Cyber Warrior Competition,” bringing together service members, universities, and partner nations to compete in a cybersecurity contest that will test the skills in information security, ethical hacking, and digital forensics in the USARCENT area of responsibility from Oct. 28-31, 2024. (U.S. Army video by Brandon Hernandez)
|09.10.2024
|10.02.2024 07:38
|Package
|938700
|240910-A-YF238-1001
|DOD_110597059
|00:00:59
|KW
|0
|0
