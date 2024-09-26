Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Best Cyber Warrior X

    KUWAIT

    09.10.2024

    Video by Sgt. Brandon Hernandez 

    U.S. Army Central   

    The U.S. Army Central Command (USARCENT) will host the annual “Best Cyber Warrior Competition,” bringing together service members, universities, and partner nations to compete in a cybersecurity contest that will test the skills in information security, ethical hacking, and digital forensics in the USARCENT area of responsibility from Oct. 28-31, 2024. (U.S. Army video by Brandon Hernandez)

    Date Taken: 09.10.2024
    Date Posted: 10.02.2024 07:38
    Location: KW

    USARCENT
    U.S. Army Central
    Camp Airfjan
    Best Cyber Warrior 2024

