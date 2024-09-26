U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Headquarters's Support Company and Alpha Company, Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 34th Infantry Division, Task Force Spartan, celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, Sept. 15, 2024. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh)
|Date Taken:
|09.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.02.2024 06:27
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|938699
|VIRIN:
|240915-Z-DY230-7061
|Filename:
|DOD_110597032
|Length:
|00:01:07
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Red Bull Soldiers celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, by SSG Mahsima Alkamooneh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.