    Outlaw Wrath 24

    SHIZUOKA, JAPAN

    10.01.2024

    Video by Pfc. Saul Hernandez 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marines with Marine Wing Support Squadron 171, Marine Aircraft Group 12, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing conduct training events as a part of Exercise Outlaw Wrath 24 at Combined Arms Training Center Camp Fuji, Japan, Sept. 2024. This exercise provided MWSS-171 with the opportunity to train for expeditionary airfield support missions and maintain readiness in supporting Marine Corps and joint aviation elements throughout the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Pfc. Saul Hernandez)

    Date Taken: 10.01.2024
    Date Posted: 10.02.2024 06:09
    Category: Package
    This work, Outlaw Wrath 24, by PFC Saul Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    demolition
    MWSS-171
    Air Ground Support
    Machine Gun Range
    MAG-12
    1stMAW

