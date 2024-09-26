U.S. Marines with Marine Wing Support Squadron 171, Marine Aircraft Group 12, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing conduct training events as a part of Exercise Outlaw Wrath 24 at Combined Arms Training Center Camp Fuji, Japan, Sept. 2024. This exercise provided MWSS-171 with the opportunity to train for expeditionary airfield support missions and maintain readiness in supporting Marine Corps and joint aviation elements throughout the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Pfc. Saul Hernandez)
|Date Taken:
|10.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.02.2024 06:09
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|938695
|VIRIN:
|241003-M-RU004-6615
|Filename:
|DOD_110596910
|Length:
|00:01:23
|Location:
|SHIZUOKA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Outlaw Wrath 24, by PFC Saul Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
