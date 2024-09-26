USARJ Warrior Challenge Competition 14 APR 2014

The US Army Japan conducts a Warrior Challenge 14-24 APR 2014 for Soldiers to compete a USARJ Warrior Challenge 2014, including US Army Garrison, 10th Regional Support Group, 1st Battalion 1st Air Defense Artillery Regiment, 78th Signal Battalion Soldiers are challenging the Marksmanship, Reflex Fire, Physical Fitness test, Ground Navigation, Night Going Orienteering for a week. 78th SG BN CSM Shirley, USARJ G3 SGM Bitters, 1-1 ADA CSM Maynard, 10th RSG CSM Williamson and USARJ&I Corps MG Boozer cheer the Soldiers who participate the event.
