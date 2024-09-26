Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USARJ Warrior Challenge Competition 14 APR 2014

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    04.13.2014

    Video by Ichiro Tokashiki 

    U.S. Army Garrison Okinawa

    The US Army Japan conducts a Warrior Challenge 14-24 APR 2014 for Soldiers to compete a USARJ Warrior Challenge 2014, including US Army Garrison, 10th Regional Support Group, 1st Battalion 1st Air Defense Artillery Regiment, 78th Signal Battalion Soldiers are challenging the Marksmanship, Reflex Fire, Physical Fitness test, Ground Navigation, Night Going Orienteering for a week. 78th SG BN CSM Shirley, USARJ G3 SGM Bitters, 1-1 ADA CSM Maynard, 10th RSG CSM Williamson and USARJ&I Corps MG Boozer cheer the Soldiers who participate the event.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.13.2014
    Date Posted: 10.01.2024 23:01
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 938689
    VIRIN: 140414-A-VF108-1001
    Filename: DOD_110596649
    Length: 00:11:33
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USARJ Warrior Challenge Competition 14 APR 2014, by Ichiro Tokashiki, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Torii Station
    140414

