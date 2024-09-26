Announcement of MRF-SEA 25

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A video production created as an introduction for Marine Rotational Force-Southeast Asia social media platforms to highlight MRF-SEA's warfighting readiness across the Indo-Pacific region, Sept. 30, 2024. The video production was designed to feature MRF-SEA as a Marine Corps Forces Pacific operational model which involves planned exchanges with subject matter experts, promotes security goals with Allies and partners, and positions I MEF forces west of the International Date Line. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Sgt. Christian Tofteroo)