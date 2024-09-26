Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Announcement of MRF-SEA 25

    MANILA, PHILIPPINES

    09.30.2024

    Video by Sgt. Christian Tofteroo 

    Marine Rotational Force - Southeast Asia

    A video production created as an introduction for Marine Rotational Force-Southeast Asia social media platforms to highlight MRF-SEA's warfighting readiness across the Indo-Pacific region, Sept. 30, 2024. The video production was designed to feature MRF-SEA as a Marine Corps Forces Pacific operational model which involves planned exchanges with subject matter experts, promotes security goals with Allies and partners, and positions I MEF forces west of the International Date Line. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Sgt. Christian Tofteroo)

    Date Taken: 09.30.2024
    Date Posted: 10.01.2024 23:21
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 938687
    VIRIN: 240930-M-PO052-1001
    Filename: DOD_110596620
    Length: 00:03:50
    Location: MANILA, PH

    Marines
    MRF-SEA

