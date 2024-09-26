Announcement of MRF-SEA 25

A video production created as an introduction for Marine Rotational Force-Southeast Asia social media platforms to highlight MRF-SEA's warfighting readiness across the Indo-Pacific region, Sept. 30, 2024. The video production was designed to feature MRF-SEA as a Marine Corps Forces Pacific operational model which involves planned exchanges with subject matter experts, promotes security goals with Allies and partners, and positions I MEF forces west of the International Date Line. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Sgt. Christian Tofteroo)
|09.30.2024
|10.01.2024 23:21
|Video Productions
|938687
|240930-M-PO052-1001
|DOD_110596620
|00:03:50
|MANILA, PH
|0
|0
