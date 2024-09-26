Three B-1B Lancers depart Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, for a U.S. Indo-Pacific Command CONUS-to-CONUS mission Sept. 30, 2024. Bomber missions contribute to joint force lethality and deter aggression in the Indo-Pacific by demonstrating USAF ability to operate anywhere in the world at any time in support of the National Defense Strategy. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Holly Cook)
|Date Taken:
|09.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.01.2024 17:40
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|938664
|VIRIN:
|240930-F-PO402-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110596077
|Length:
|00:02:29
|Location:
|ABILENE, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Dyess B-1s support 76th ROK Armed Forces Day, by SSgt Holly Cook, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.