    Triglav Star 24

    BOHINJSKA, SLOVENIA

    09.25.2024

    Video by Sgt. Samuel Bonney 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to the Mountain Training Group, 10th Mountain Division work side-by-side with the Slovenian 132nd Mountain Infantry Regiment on basic rappelling maneuvers in preparation for exercise Triglav Star 24 at Bohinjska, Slovenia, Sept 25, 2024. The training is part of a multinational mountain warfare exercise, Triglav Star 24, being conducted in the Karawanks of Slovenia in order to continue to build readiness among NATO allies and partner nations. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Samuel Bonney)

    Date Taken: 09.25.2024
    Date Posted: 10.01.2024 16:10
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 938651
    VIRIN: 240925-A-GW675-5729
    Filename: DOD_110595813
    Length: 00:01:56
    Location: BOHINJSKA, SI

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Triglav Star 24, by SGT Samuel Bonney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Mountain
    Rappel
    Slovenia
    TRIGLAVSTAR24
    Triglav

