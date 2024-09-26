U.S. Soldiers assigned to the Mountain Training Group, 10th Mountain Division work side-by-side with the Slovenian 132nd Mountain Infantry Regiment on basic rappelling maneuvers in preparation for exercise Triglav Star 24 at Bohinjska, Slovenia, Sept 25, 2024. The training is part of a multinational mountain warfare exercise, Triglav Star 24, being conducted in the Karawanks of Slovenia in order to continue to build readiness among NATO allies and partner nations. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Samuel Bonney)
