BACH Command, Leaders Host TriStar CEO for Seminar

Blanchfield Army Community Hospital was honored to welcome Sean Patterson, CEO of TriStar NorthCrest Medical Center, as a guest speaker for our BACH Campaign Plan, shaping the future of military medical care. Serving the same community, our partnerships are key to delivering exceptional healthcare. Patterson emphasized, "When we establish strong cultural ties with our patients and ourselves, the sky is the limit. We can care for anyone because of that personal connection." Through our partnerships, BACH strives to enhance patient care and build a stronger healthcare network for Fort Campbell and our surrounding communities.