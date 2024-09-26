Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistance Teams Help Hurricane Helene Survivors

    FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    09.29.2024

    Video by Liz Roll 

    Federal Emergency Management Agency     

    Bradenton, FL - FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistance Teams help survivors of Hurricane Helene.

    Date Taken: 09.29.2024
    Date Posted: 10.01.2024 16:32
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 938642
    VIRIN: 240929-O-LR493-6535
    Filename: DOD_110595705
    Length: 00:01:09
    Location: FLORIDA, US

