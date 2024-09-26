U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Terry Selert, an instructor with the 166th Regiment – Regional Training Institute, Pennsylvania National Guard, demonstrates an RQ-28A unmanned aerial system to a delegation that includes Lithuania Chief of Defence, Gen. Raimundas Vaikšnoras, during a visit to Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, Oct. 1, 2024. Brig. Gen. John R. Pippy, acting Adjutant General of Pennsylvania was among the team of Pennsylvania National Guardsmen who gave the Lithuania delegation a tour of Fort Indiantown Gap’s aviation facilities. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Maj. Travis Mueller)
|Date Taken:
|10.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.01.2024 15:42
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|938632
|VIRIN:
|241001-Z-IK914-2838
|Filename:
|DOD_110595648
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, LTU observes RQ-28 demo, by MAJ Travis Mueller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Pennsylvania
Simulation
Army National Guard
Republic of Lithuania (Lithuania)