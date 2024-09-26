Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    LTU observes RQ-28 demo

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    10.01.2024

    Video by Maj. Travis Mueller 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Pennsylvania National Guard

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Terry Selert, an instructor with the 166th Regiment – Regional Training Institute, Pennsylvania National Guard, demonstrates an RQ-28A unmanned aerial system to a delegation that includes Lithuania Chief of Defence, Gen. Raimundas Vaikšnoras, during a visit to Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, Oct. 1, 2024. Brig. Gen. John R. Pippy, acting Adjutant General of Pennsylvania was among the team of Pennsylvania National Guardsmen who gave the Lithuania delegation a tour of Fort Indiantown Gap’s aviation facilities. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Maj. Travis Mueller)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, LTU observes RQ-28 demo, by MAJ Travis Mueller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

