    Hurricane Helene - Our Role

    MACON, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    10.01.2024

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class James Braswell 

    124th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Georgia National Guardsmen often wear two hats. U.S. Army Capt. Charles Smith, the operations officer assigned to the Macon-based Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 148th Brigade Support Battalion, 48th Infantry Combat Brigade Team, Georgia Army National Guard, describes the role of Guardsmen and how their expertise helps local civilian agencies during the aftermath of Hurricane Helene in Georgia. The Georgia National Guard has mobilized to provide response and recovery support to areas impacted by Hurricane Helene. The Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency (GEMA/HS) is the lead agency. We will continue to partner with GEMA/HS as well as other local, state, and federal entities at the direction of the Governor. (U.S. Army National Guard video produced by Sgt. 1st Class James Braswell; U.S. Army National Guard b-roll by Sgt. Jaylan Caulton and Spc. Ehron Ostendorf; U.S. Army National Guard a-roll by Spc. Ehron Ostendorf)

    Date Taken: 10.01.2024
    Date Posted: 10.01.2024 13:55
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 938602
    VIRIN: 241001-A-KE355-4247
    Filename: DOD_110595401
    Length: 00:00:46
    Location: MACON, GEORGIA, US
    Hometown: BLACKSHEAR, GEORGIA, US
    Hometown: SAVANNAH, GEORGIA, US
    Hometown: SOPERTON, GEORGIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hurricane Helene - Our Role, by SFC James Braswell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    National Guard
    hurricane response
    National Guard Response
    Hurricane Helene
    GNGHH2024
    HurricaneHelene24

