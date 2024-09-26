Hurricane Helene - Our Role

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Georgia National Guardsmen often wear two hats. U.S. Army Capt. Charles Smith, the operations officer assigned to the Macon-based Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 148th Brigade Support Battalion, 48th Infantry Combat Brigade Team, Georgia Army National Guard, describes the role of Guardsmen and how their expertise helps local civilian agencies during the aftermath of Hurricane Helene in Georgia. The Georgia National Guard has mobilized to provide response and recovery support to areas impacted by Hurricane Helene. The Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency (GEMA/HS) is the lead agency. We will continue to partner with GEMA/HS as well as other local, state, and federal entities at the direction of the Governor. (U.S. Army National Guard video produced by Sgt. 1st Class James Braswell; U.S. Army National Guard b-roll by Sgt. Jaylan Caulton and Spc. Ehron Ostendorf; U.S. Army National Guard a-roll by Spc. Ehron Ostendorf)