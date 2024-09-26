MacDill's Hurricane Recovery Team prepares for Hurricane Helene

MacDill Air Force Base's Hurricane Recovery Team prepares for Hurricane Helene's impact at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. MacDill service members are working to restore the installation to full operational capability. Hurricane Helene, a Category 4 storm, carved out a devastating path from Florida's Gulf Coast to Tennessee and brought record breaking storm surge to MacDill AFB. (U.S. Air Force video by Capt. Kaitlin Butler and 2nd Lt. Laura Anderson)
|Date Taken:
|09.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.01.2024 13:24
|Location:
|TAMPA, FLORIDA, US
