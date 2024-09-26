MacDill Air Force Base's Hurricane Recovery Team survey damage around MacDill AFB caused from Hurricane Helene Sept. 27, 2024. MacDill service members are working to restore the installation to full operational capability. Hurricane Helene, a Category 4 storm, carved out a devastating path from Florida's Gulf Coast to Tennessee and brought record breaking storm surge to MacDill AFB. (U.S. Air Force video by Capt. Kaitlin Butler and 2nd Lt. Laura Anderson)
|Date Taken:
|09.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.01.2024 13:04
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|938584
|VIRIN:
|240927-F-OD886-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110595151
|Length:
|00:02:35
|Location:
|MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, MacDill's Hurricane Recovery Team survey damage caused by Hurricane Helene-, by 2nd Lt. Laura Anderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.