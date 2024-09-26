Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MacDill's Hurricane Recovery Team survey damage caused by Hurricane Helene-

    MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    09.27.2024

    Video by 2nd Lt. Laura Anderson 

    6th Air Refueling Wing

    MacDill Air Force Base's Hurricane Recovery Team survey damage around MacDill AFB caused from Hurricane Helene Sept. 27, 2024. MacDill service members are working to restore the installation to full operational capability. Hurricane Helene, a Category 4 storm, carved out a devastating path from Florida's Gulf Coast to Tennessee and brought record breaking storm surge to MacDill AFB. (U.S. Air Force video by Capt. Kaitlin Butler and 2nd Lt. Laura Anderson)

    Date Taken: 09.27.2024
    Date Posted: 10.01.2024 13:04
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 938584
    VIRIN: 240927-F-OD886-1001
    Filename: DOD_110595151
    Length: 00:02:35
    Location: MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US

    This work, MacDill's Hurricane Recovery Team survey damage caused by Hurricane Helene-, by 2nd Lt. Laura Anderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air Mobility Command
    MacDill Air Force Base
    Florida
    6th Air Refueling Wing
    Hurricane Helene
    HurricaneHelene24

