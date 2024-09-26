U.S. Marines train in Swedish archipelago during exercise Archipelago Endeavor 24

U.S. Marines assigned to 4th Assault Amphibian Battalion, 4th Marine Division, Marine Forces Reserve, deploy for training in support of exercise Archipelago Endeavor, near Berga Naval Base, Sweden, Aug. 26 to Sept. 13, 2024. Exercise Archipelago Endeavor is an annual integrated, Swedish Armed Forces-led exercise that increases operational capabilities between U.S. Marines and Swedish Forces. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Kanoa Thomas)
|Date Taken:
|09.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.01.2024 11:37
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|938579
|VIRIN:
|241001-M-RY790-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110595047
|Length:
|00:02:29
|Location:
|SE
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
No keywords found.