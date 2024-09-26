Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Marines train in Swedish archipelago during exercise Archipelago Endeavor 24

    SWEDEN

    09.19.2024

    Video by Cpl. Kanoa Thomas 

    Marine Forces Reserve (MARFORRES)

    U.S. Marines assigned to 4th Assault Amphibian Battalion, 4th Marine Division, Marine Forces Reserve, deploy for training in support of exercise Archipelago Endeavor, near Berga Naval Base, Sweden, Aug. 26 to Sept. 13, 2024. Exercise Archipelago Endeavor is an annual integrated, Swedish Armed Forces-led exercise that increases operational capabilities between U.S. Marines and Swedish Forces. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Kanoa Thomas)

    Date Taken: 09.19.2024
    Date Posted: 10.01.2024 11:37
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 938579
    VIRIN: 241001-M-RY790-1001
    Filename: DOD_110595047
    Length: 00:02:29
    Location: SE

    Sweden
    USEUCOM
    marforres
    4th AABN
    MARFOREUAF
    MFR AE24

