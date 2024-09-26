Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    First French service member to attend Marine Corps Security Forces Regiment Designated Marksman Course

    YORKTOWN, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    04.09.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Servante Coba 

    Fleet Marine Force Atlantic, Marine Forces Command, Marine Forces Northern Command

    French Staff Sgt. Guillaume Duatriche, a sniper, 1st Infantry Regiment, Republican Guard, discuss his experience about attending the Designated Marksman course at Naval Weapons Station Yorktown, Virginia, April 9, 2024. Duatriche is the first French military member to attend DMC hosted by Marine Corps Security Forces Regiment. Instructors with the Designated Marksman Course trained the Marines to become highly skilled in marksmanship, range estimation, and observation in support of expeditionary security operations and provide security for vital national assets. Marine Corps Security Regiment organizes, trains, and equips anti-terrorism security forces in order to conduct expeditionary security operations and provide security for vital national assets.(U.S. Marine Corps Video by SSgt. Servante R. Coba)

    Date Taken: 04.09.2024
    Date Posted: 10.01.2024 11:21
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 938576
    VIRIN: 240409-M-EI266-4060
    Filename: DOD_110594960
    Length: 00:02:45
    Location: YORKTOWN, VIRGINIA, US

    Sniper
    MARFORCOM
    Designated Marksman
    MCSFR
    French Republican Guard
    Marine Corp Security Forces Regiment

