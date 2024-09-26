Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Leading with Grace: How to Support Teammates in a Crisis

    UNITED STATES

    10.01.2024

    Video by Sara Barger 

    Defense Health Agency

    We all go through tough times. If you think a member of your team might be struggling, there are ways you can help.
    1. Start by having a private conversation. Let them know they can talk to you about anything that might be on their mind. Listening and showing empathy can often make a huge difference.
    2. If you think they might benefit from talking to a professional, you can encourage them to make an appointment with a Military and Family Life Counselor or at your mental health clinic.
    3. You can also suggest other resources, such as financial counseling, the Employee Assistance Program or a chaplain.

    As leaders and teammates, it’s up to all of us to lead with grace. Together we can create a healthier and more resilient team. Thank you for all you do to improve health and build readiness in support of those we’re privileged to serve.

    If you are in a crisis or know someone who is call the Suicide and Prevention Hotline 988 or chat online at 988lifeline.org.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.01.2024
    Date Posted: 10.01.2024 11:10
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 938574
    VIRIN: 241001-O-XH734-2141
    Filename: DOD_110594905
    Length: 00:01:04
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Leading with Grace: How to Support Teammates in a Crisis, by Sara Barger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    suicide prevention
    mental health
    suicide
    behavioral health
    DHA

