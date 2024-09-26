Leading with Grace: How to Support Teammates in a Crisis

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/938574" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

We all go through tough times. If you think a member of your team might be struggling, there are ways you can help.

1. Start by having a private conversation. Let them know they can talk to you about anything that might be on their mind. Listening and showing empathy can often make a huge difference.

2. If you think they might benefit from talking to a professional, you can encourage them to make an appointment with a Military and Family Life Counselor or at your mental health clinic.

3. You can also suggest other resources, such as financial counseling, the Employee Assistance Program or a chaplain.



As leaders and teammates, it’s up to all of us to lead with grace. Together we can create a healthier and more resilient team. Thank you for all you do to improve health and build readiness in support of those we’re privileged to serve.



If you are in a crisis or know someone who is call the Suicide and Prevention Hotline 988 or chat online at 988lifeline.org.