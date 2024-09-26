Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    B-Roll of T-1A Jayhawk Training Sortie

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ENID, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    09.18.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Christopher Ornelas 

    71st Flying Training Wing

    2nd Lt. Meredith Garrelts completes a training sortie in the T-1A Jayhawk at Vance Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Sept. 18, 2024.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.18.2024
    Date Posted: 10.01.2024 10:09
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 938566
    VIRIN: 240918-F-UE447-1001
    Filename: DOD_110594809
    Length: 00:02:03
    Location: ENID, OKLAHOMA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll of T-1A Jayhawk Training Sortie, by A1C Christopher Ornelas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    T-1A Jayhawk

    TAGS

    Vance Air Force Base
    Student Pilot
    T-1A Jayhawk
    Out and Back

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download