B-roll Operation Market Garden 80th Anniversary: Commemoration Jump

U.S. Army Soldiers alongside NATO allies and partner nations conduct airborne operations as a part of the 80th anniversary of Operation Market Garden in Ede, the Netherlands, Sept. 21, 2024. Operation Market Garden and World War II remains an enduring historic reminder of how Allies with a common purpose and vision forge proven partnerships and reinforce bonds that remain to this day. (U.S. Department of Defense Broll by Staff Sgt. Tyler Ewing)