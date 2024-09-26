B-roll Operation Market Garden 80th Anniversary: Waal River Crossing

World War II reenactors, as well as U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division and the 101st Airborne Division, reenact the Waal River Crossing as a part of the 80th anniversary of Operation Market Garden in Nijmegen, the Netherlands, Sept. 20, 2024. Operation Market Garden and World War II remains an enduring historic reminder of how Allies with a common purpose and vision forge proven partnerships and reinforce bonds that remain to this day. (U.S. Department of Defense Broll by Staff Sgt. Tyler Ewing)
