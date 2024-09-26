2024 USAJobs Promo - Alaska

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/938534" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Garrisons are the Army’s epicenter, not only where Soldiers live, but where they train, conduct the day-to-day business of the Army, mobilize and deploy from. Garrisons provide nearly all of the municipal services of a typical American city – and civilian installation management professionals all over the world keep those cities running every day. We keep the lights on, keep traffic flowing, and keep Soldiers and families fed, housed, entertained, and safe. Wherever soldiers are, civilian team members are there with them – Alaska is no exception. Alaska is an outdoor enthusiast’s paradise in the heart of the last frontier. Breathtaking views, mountains, forests, lakes and rivers abound. The aurora can be seen on many nights all winter long. There’s nothing standard about living in Alaska – with unparalleled wilderness access for camping, hiking, biking, hunting, fishing, boating, skiing, and so much more. Alaska offers a wide range of housing options. Civilians working at Fort Wainwright can choose to live in the nearby country, or even choose city life. At Fort Greely, which is more remote, Army civilians have the option of living on-post in addition to renting or buying out in the local community. Public and private schools in Alaska are an integral part of their communities. Garrisons in Alaska are staffed with school liaison officers who can help army civilians with registration, transfer of records and other benefits. Community fitness centers are open and free to use for civilian team members with all of the amenities of the some of the nicest commercial fitness centers in the lower 48, including indoor heated pools open year-round. Golfers won’t be disappointed with access to a high-quality golf course at Fort Wainwright.

[McCullough]

Hi, I'm Brenda McCullough, the Director of U.S. Army Installation Management Command Pacific. Here with IMCOM Pacific Command Sergeant Major Jon Williams. Our team helps to oversee the operation of Army garrisons from Alaska to the Marshall Islands and from Hawaii to East Asia.



[Williams]

We need you, skilled civilian professionals, to help support the Army's mission in Alaska. Civilians are a vital part of our total Army team.



[McCullough]

In my time as Director, I've had the opportunity to visit Alaska and meet with Garrison leadership there. I've also been able to see firsthand many of the great facilities and services we offer in Alaska and meet face to face with some of our outstanding Garrison workforce whose hard work and dedication helps to meet the needs of their community. Serving in Alaska is a rewarding adventure and one that is definitely worth the challenge.



[Williams]

Exciting job opportunities await you here at U.S. Army Garrisons in Alaska. So go ahead, apply now and be part of something meaningful which is making Alaska the Army's home.



[McCullough]

We hope to see you soon in Alaska.



Join the team that sustains, supports, and defends the Army’s home in Alaska. U.S. Army Installation Management Command … We are the Army’s home.