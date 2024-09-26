Hurricane Helene - Civil Air Patrol Interview, Lt. Col. Elizabeth Peace

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/938533" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Civil Air Patrol Lt. Col. Elizabeth Peace with Headquarters, Georgia Wing, discusses how the Civil Air Patrol provides assistances during hurricane responses such as Hurricane Helene in Augusta, Georgia, Sept. 30, 2024. The Georgia National Guard has mobilized to provide response and recovery support to areas in the state impacted by Hurricane Helene. At the direction of the Governor and through The Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency (GEMA/HS), the Georgia National Guard will continue to partner local, state, and federal entities in this effort. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Fernanda Olivas)