Civil Air Patrol Lt. Col. Elizabeth Peace with Headquarters, Georgia Wing, discusses how the Civil Air Patrol provides assistances during hurricane responses such as Hurricane Helene in Augusta, Georgia, Sept. 30, 2024. The Georgia National Guard has mobilized to provide response and recovery support to areas in the state impacted by Hurricane Helene. At the direction of the Governor and through The Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency (GEMA/HS), the Georgia National Guard will continue to partner local, state, and federal entities in this effort. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Fernanda Olivas)
|Date Taken:
|09.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2024 21:28
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|938533
|VIRIN:
|240930-A-HP265-7275
|Filename:
|DOD_110593766
|Length:
|00:02:30
|Location:
|AUGUSTA, GEORGIA, US
|Hometown:
|DOBBINS AIR RESERVE BASE, GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Hurricane Helene - Civil Air Patrol Interview, Lt. Col. Elizabeth Peace, by SGT Fernanda Olivas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.