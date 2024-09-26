Cybersecurity Awareness Month is commemorated in October to bring awareness to cybersecurity threats and educate users on how to implement strong cybersecurity measures for their safety. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Ireland Summers)
|Date Taken:
|09.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2024 19:48
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|938530
|VIRIN:
|241001-F-MQ455-8224
|Filename:
|DOD_110593718
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Cybersecurity Awareness Month 2024, by SSgt Ireland Summers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
