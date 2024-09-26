30th Logistic Readiness Squadron Spaceport Spotlight

In this iteration of the Vandenberg Spaceport Spotlight, Tech. Sgt. Jonathan Barretto, 30th Logistics Readiness Squadron section chief of deployments, overviews the roles of the squadron and its members. Barretto also highlights the importance of efficient deployment processing operations for supporting troops as they prepare for departure. (U.S. Space Force video by Senior Airman Joshua LeRoi)
|Date Taken:
|09.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2024 18:00
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|938518
|VIRIN:
|240930-F-VJ291-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110593563
|Length:
|00:01:26
|Location:
|VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
