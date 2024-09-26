Aerial B-Roll - MacDill AFB following Hurricane Helene

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Aerial video of MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, is shown Sept. 30, 2024, following Hurricane Helene. MacDill service members are working to restore the installation to full operational capability. Hurricane Helene, a Category 4 storm, carved out a devastating path from Florida's Gulf Coast to Tennessee and brought record breaking storm surge to MacDill AFB. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Cook and Staff Sgt. Lauren Cobin)