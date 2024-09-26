Aerial video of MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, is shown Sept. 30, 2024, following Hurricane Helene. MacDill service members are working to restore the installation to full operational capability. Hurricane Helene, a Category 4 storm, carved out a devastating path from Florida's Gulf Coast to Tennessee and brought record breaking storm surge to MacDill AFB. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Cook and Staff Sgt. Lauren Cobin)
|Date Taken:
|09.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2024 17:18
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|938509
|VIRIN:
|240930-F-CC148-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110593384
|Length:
|00:06:57
|Location:
|TAMPA, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Aerial B-Roll - MacDill AFB following Hurricane Helene, by SrA Lauren Cobin and TSgt Alexander Cook, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.