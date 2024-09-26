Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Aerial B-Roll - MacDill AFB following Hurricane Helene

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Lauren Cobin and Tech. Sgt. Alexander Cook

    6th Air Refueling Wing

    Aerial video of MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, is shown Sept. 30, 2024, following Hurricane Helene. MacDill service members are working to restore the installation to full operational capability. Hurricane Helene, a Category 4 storm, carved out a devastating path from Florida's Gulf Coast to Tennessee and brought record breaking storm surge to MacDill AFB. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Cook and Staff Sgt. Lauren Cobin)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.30.2024
    Date Posted: 09.30.2024 17:18
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 938509
    VIRIN: 240930-F-CC148-1001
    Filename: DOD_110593384
    Length: 00:06:57
    Location: TAMPA, FLORIDA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Aerial B-Roll - MacDill AFB following Hurricane Helene, by SrA Lauren Cobin and TSgt Alexander Cook, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Hurricane
    Air Mobility Command
    MacDill Air Force Base
    Gulf Coast
    6th Air Refueling Wing
    Hurricane Helene
    HurricaneHelene24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download