JBAB celebrates 2 years of full operational capability

The U.S. Air Force 11th Wing celebrates two years of full operational capability at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., Sept. 30, 2024. The historic milestone was a significant achievement as the 11th Wing returned to JBAB on June 12, 2020 during a first-ever joint base lead service transfer after 10 years of U.S. Navy leadership. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Geneva Nguyen)