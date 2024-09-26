The U.S. Air Force 11th Wing celebrates two years of full operational capability at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., Sept. 30, 2024. The historic milestone was a significant achievement as the 11th Wing returned to JBAB on June 12, 2020 during a first-ever joint base lead service transfer after 10 years of U.S. Navy leadership. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Geneva Nguyen)
|Date Taken:
|09.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2024 15:41
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|938499
|VIRIN:
|240930-F-TO650-2712
|Filename:
|DOD_110593283
|Length:
|00:01:59
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, JBAB celebrates 2 years of full operational capability, by A1C Geneva Nguyen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.