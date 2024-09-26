Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JBAB celebrates 2 years of full operational capability

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Geneva Nguyen 

    Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling

    The U.S. Air Force 11th Wing celebrates two years of full operational capability at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., Sept. 30, 2024. The historic milestone was a significant achievement as the 11th Wing returned to JBAB on June 12, 2020 during a first-ever joint base lead service transfer after 10 years of U.S. Navy leadership. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Geneva Nguyen)

    Date Taken: 09.30.2024
    Date Posted: 09.30.2024 15:41
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    Bolling Air Force Base
    AFDW
    11th Wing
    Full Operational Capacity

